Zelenskyy Warns of 'Dead Solutions' in Trump-Putin Summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized the Trump-Putin summit for potentially sidelining Kyiv in peace talks. Zelenskyy insists on Ukraine’s participation to ensure lasting peace and emphasizes non-negotiable territorial integrity. The summit, set for Alaska, aims to address the conflict, while ongoing clashes persist between Russian and Ukrainian forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 09-08-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 15:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed the upcoming summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, warning that any peace deal excluding Kyiv would lead to ineffective solutions. The summit, set for Friday in Alaska, is seen as a potential breakthrough for the ongoing conflict.

Trump agreed to meet with Putin, sparking fears Ukraine might be marginalized in efforts to resolve Europe's largest conflict since World War II. Zelenskyy insists that any lasting peace must include Ukraine's voice at the table, underlining that territorial integrity is non-negotiable and rejecting any awards or land concessions to Russia.

Despite diplomatic tensions, fighting continues. Russia and Ukraine traded attacks with Russian drone strikes resulting in casualties, while Ukraine's air force intercepted several drones. The overarching summit aims to discuss war cessation, though Moscow and Kyiv remain divided on peace terms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

