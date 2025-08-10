Conspiracy Unveiled: The Framing Plot Against Assam CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed allegations of a conspiracy to frame him in Jharkhand during the last assembly elections. Babulal Marandi, Jharkhand BJP chief, asserts that a senior police officer orchestrated a scheme involving monetary transactions and travel to Delhi and Guwahati.

Marandi, in a bold claim, indicated that he holds evidence of the alleged scheme and plans to disclose further details. Sarma, speaking at an event in Baksa district, remarked that while Marandi discussed the evidence, Sarma himself remains focused on his duties.

The chief minister recounted an incident involving two women acting suspiciously at his office but emphasized his transparent engagement with them. Sarma reiterated his cultural stance against engaging in conspiracies, choosing not to further react to Marandi's revelations.

(With inputs from agencies.)