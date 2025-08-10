Left Menu

EU Calls for Inclusive Peace Talks in Ukraine Conflict

EU foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, emphasized that any peace deal between the U.S. and Russia regarding the Ukraine conflict must include Ukraine and the EU. She announced a meeting of EU foreign ministers to address this and other issues, including the situation in Gaza.

EU Calls for Inclusive Peace Talks in Ukraine Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Sunday, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas asserted the necessity of including both Ukraine and the European Union in any peace accord between Washington and Moscow aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Kallas plans to convene a meeting with European foreign ministers to deliberate on further actions.

Kallas highlighted the United States' influential role, stating that the U.S. can compel Russia to engage in serious negotiations. She emphasized the importance of incorporating Ukraine and the EU in discussions, as the outcome pertains to the security of Ukraine and the broader European region. Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are scheduled for talks in Alaska.

Kallas reaffirmed Ukraine's territorial integrity, stressing that international law recognizes all temporarily occupied territories as belonging to Ukraine. The upcoming ministerial meeting will also address the situation in Gaza.

