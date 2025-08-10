EU Calls for Inclusive Peace Talks in Ukraine Conflict

On Sunday, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas asserted the necessity of including both Ukraine and the European Union in any peace accord between Washington and Moscow aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Kallas plans to convene a meeting with European foreign ministers to deliberate on further actions.

Kallas highlighted the United States' influential role, stating that the U.S. can compel Russia to engage in serious negotiations. She emphasized the importance of incorporating Ukraine and the EU in discussions, as the outcome pertains to the security of Ukraine and the broader European region. Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are scheduled for talks in Alaska.

Kallas reaffirmed Ukraine's territorial integrity, stressing that international law recognizes all temporarily occupied territories as belonging to Ukraine. The upcoming ministerial meeting will also address the situation in Gaza.