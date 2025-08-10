Netanyahu Defends Gaza Military Offensive Amid Global Criticism
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended the military offensive in Gaza, facing criticism. He emphasized Israel's aim to eliminate Hamas, countering global disapproval, and announced plans for foreign journalist access. Netanyahu outlined goals for Gaza's future security and administration, blaming Hamas for regional hardships.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended a new military offensive in densely populated Gaza, amid growing domestic and international criticism. He insisted that Israel's goal is to eliminate Hamas, emphasizing that the country "has no choice but to finish the job."
Speaking to foreign media before an emergency UN Security Council meeting, Netanyahu announced a shift in media strategy, directing the Israeli military to allow more foreign journalists into Gaza, a significant policy change during the prolonged conflict.
Netanyahu criticized a "global campaign of lies" and expressed disappointment over Germany's decision to halt military equipment exports to Israel. He outlined Israel's security goals for Gaza, blaming Hamas for civilian suffering and asserting the necessity for increased aid distribution.
