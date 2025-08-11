Left Menu

United Front: Opposition's Dinner Diplomacy Against 'Vote Chori'

The Congress, led by Mallikarjun Kharge, hosted a unifying dinner for the INDIA bloc MPs, amid heightened political tension over Bihar's electoral roll revisions. Attended by key opposition leaders, the gathering emphasized unity to challenge the BJP's alleged poll rigging and sought to defend constitutional rights.

In a significant act of political unity, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge held a dinner for the INDIA bloc MPs. Notable figures such as Sharad Pawar, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi attended, reflecting a consolidated opposition front against alleged electoral malpractice in Bihar.

Leading figures from various political parties, including the Samajwadi Party and DMK, were present, while even AAP representatives participated. This assembly comes after a recent opposition meeting at Rahul Gandhi's residence, where strategies against the electoral rolls revision were first articulated.

Prior to the dinner, opposition MPs, including Rahul Gandhi and Kharge, took to the streets, marching towards the Election Commission office. Their demonstration was briefly halted by police. Despite these setbacks, the opposition remains resolved to defend the constitutional principle of fair voting amidst accusations of mass voter disenfranchisement.

