India's Peaceful Diplomacy: Modi's Commitment to Ukraine Conflict Resolution

In a recent diplomatic move, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated India's dedication to facilitating a peaceful solution to the Ukraine conflict during a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This conversation comes amid the buildup to a significant US-Russia summit aimed at addressing the ongoing war.

Modi's call with Zelenskyy followed discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin, emphasizing India's stance that the Ukraine crisis should not be resolved through military means. Zelenskyy praised Modi's support but urged for a restriction on Russian energy exports, indirectly referencing India's ongoing crude oil purchases from Russia.

The dialogue between the leaders took place before the forthcoming summit between US President Donald Trump and Putin. As India increases its oil imports from Russia, Zelenskyy stressed the need for global leaders to use their influence over Moscow to end the conflict, urging engagement with Ukraine in any decision-making processes.

