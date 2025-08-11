Left Menu

India's Peaceful Diplomacy: Modi's Commitment to Ukraine Conflict Resolution

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed India's commitment to a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict during a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Modi emphasized India's consistent position on the necessity of dialogue and diplomacy, while Zelenskyy highlighted the need to limit Russian energy exports to reduce Moscow's capability to finance the war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 22:26 IST
In a recent diplomatic move, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated India's dedication to facilitating a peaceful solution to the Ukraine conflict during a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This conversation comes amid the buildup to a significant US-Russia summit aimed at addressing the ongoing war.

Modi's call with Zelenskyy followed discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin, emphasizing India's stance that the Ukraine crisis should not be resolved through military means. Zelenskyy praised Modi's support but urged for a restriction on Russian energy exports, indirectly referencing India's ongoing crude oil purchases from Russia.

The dialogue between the leaders took place before the forthcoming summit between US President Donald Trump and Putin. As India increases its oil imports from Russia, Zelenskyy stressed the need for global leaders to use their influence over Moscow to end the conflict, urging engagement with Ukraine in any decision-making processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

