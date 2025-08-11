Bommai's Critique: Truth Suppressed in Congress After Minister's Resignation

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Basavaraj Bommai has launched a sharp critique against the Congress party following Minister KN Rajanna's resignation. Bommai accused Congress of suppressing the truth, suggesting that the party's ethos revolves around deceit. He argued that Rajanna was ousted for speaking candidly about voter list issues that contradicted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegations against the Election Commission of India.

Fellow BJP leader CT Ravi echoed Bommai's sentiments, accusing Congress of operating under a dictatorial guise rather than upholding democratic values. Former Karnataka Chief Minister Bommai claimed the recent removal highlighted a tolerance for lies within the party while sidelining those who speak honestly. As internal discontent brews within Congress, tensions rise over the alleged stifling of truth.

As the political drama unfolds, Congress MLA HD Ranganath described the decision as the Chief Minister's prerogative, hinting at underlying unrest. Meanwhile, Industries Minister MB Patil acknowledged the lack of transparency regarding Rajanna's resignation. The notification of Rajanna's removal, signed by Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, reflects deeper conflicts within state's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)