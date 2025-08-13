Left Menu

Zelenskyy's Crucial Berlin Visit: The Struggle for European Inclusion in Peace Talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is visiting Berlin to engage in talks with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and other European and US leaders ahead of a pivotal summit. The meetings aim to ensure European and Ukrainian representation in discussions with Russian President Putin. Ukraine remains firm on not conceding its territory.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to visit Berlin for crucial discussions with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and other European and American leaders. These talks precede an upcoming summit involving US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, where Ukraine's involvement in peace negotiations is at stake.

Chancellor Merz has organized a series of virtual meetings to amplify European and Ukrainian voices, emphasizing the need for their inclusion in any peace talks. Despite criticisms from allies, President Trump has shown reluctance in committing to Ukraine's presence during his talks with Putin, stirring concerns over potential territorial concessions.

As Europe braces for the outcomes of these diplomatic engagements, Zelenskyy has firmly declared that Ukraine will not surrender any territory, viewing such moves as unconstitutional. With growing fears of Russia's extended aggression, Ukraine seeks solid security guarantees amidst evolving geopolitical dynamics.

