Uttar Pradesh's Vision 2047: Aiming for Transformation
In a historic 24-hour debate during the Uttar Pradesh Assembly's Monsoon Session, ministers laid out an ambitious 'Vision 2047' plan. Priorities include economic growth, zero poverty, infrastructure advancement, healthcare improvements, and environmental protection to make Uttar Pradesh the nation's most developed state by 2047.
Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak highlighted significant improvements in infrastructure and law-and-order since 2017. Today, Uttar Pradesh claims the most expressways in India, four-lane road links to all districts, and a vastly improved power supply, a sharp contrast to past inadequacies.
Advancements in agriculture, healthcare, and economic sectors were underscored, with the state leading in wheat, milk, and sugar production. The healthcare sector sees expansions in medical colleges and facilities, and there's a robust effort toward disease elimination and awareness programs alongside environmental sustainability initiatives.
