Uttar Pradesh's Vision 2047: Aiming for Transformation

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly's Monsoon Session saw a historic 24-hour debate on 'Vision 2047,' where ministers outlined ambitious plans for economic growth, social justice, and infrastructure improvements. Emphasizing a goal of becoming the most developed state by 2047, Uttar Pradesh aims for zero poverty and advanced technology.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak highlighted significant improvements in infrastructure and law-and-order since 2017. Today, Uttar Pradesh claims the most expressways in India, four-lane road links to all districts, and a vastly improved power supply, a sharp contrast to past inadequacies.

Advancements in agriculture, healthcare, and economic sectors were underscored, with the state leading in wheat, milk, and sugar production. The healthcare sector sees expansions in medical colleges and facilities, and there's a robust effort toward disease elimination and awareness programs alongside environmental sustainability initiatives.

