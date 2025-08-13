Left Menu

Rohit Pawar Open to Reconciliation with Ajit Pawar Under One Condition

Rohit Pawar, a leader of NCP (SP), suggests a potential reconciliation with his uncle Ajit Pawar, who leads the rival Nationalist Congress Party. This would only be considered if Ajit parts ways with the BJP. Rohit expresses opposition to BJP's ideology and highlights the influence of office-bearers in decision-making.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhandara | Updated: 13-08-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 19:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rohit Pawar, a prominent leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction, has indicated a possible reconciliation with his uncle, Ajit Pawar, who currently leads the rival faction of the same party. The condition for this rapprochement is that Ajit Pawar must break his alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Speaking to a news channel, Rohit Pawar stated, "We are opposed to the BJP and its ideology. If Ajit Pawar decides to distance himself from the BJP and align with progressive ideology, a reunion could be considered." Rohit's stance reflects a strong opposition to the BJP and a preference for Sharad Pawar's progressive agenda.

Rohit Pawar was in Bhandara for the NCP (SP)'s `Mandal yatra', an initiative aimed at engaging with OBC communities. The political split in 2023 saw Ajit Pawar part ways with Sharad Pawar, joining the BJP-led government in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

