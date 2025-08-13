Left Menu

Diplomatic Chessboard: India Navigates Tense Ties with China and Russia

India is poised to host Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and sends its own External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to Moscow amidst strained ties with the U.S. owing to Russian oil purchases. These diplomatic engagements aim to address border issues and prepare for potential visits by leaders like Vladimir Putin and Narendra Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 21:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India is set to embark on significant diplomatic activities as it prepares to welcome Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, while simultaneously sending External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to Moscow. These events unfold amid a backdrop of strained relations with the Trump administration over India's procurement of Russian crude oil.

Wang Yi's visit is scheduled for August 18, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's anticipated trip to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. Jaishankar's agenda in Moscow includes crucial discussions with Russian leaders, particularly focusing on Vladimir Putin's expected visit to India later in the year.

The visits occur after recent friction in India-U.S. relations, marked by increased tariffs on Indian goods due to ongoing oil deals with Russia. Meanwhile, India and China strive to mend ties strained by past border disputes, with Modi's China visit planned in the wake of disengagement efforts in contentious zones like Demchok and Depsang.

(With inputs from agencies.)

