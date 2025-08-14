Silent Tribute: BJP's March for Partition Remembrance

In Ranchi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) conducted a silent march on Thursday to commemorate the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.

The procession, which started at the BJP office on Ratu Road and concluded at Birla Maidan, aimed to honor the countless individuals affected by the massive displacement during the Partition.

BJP's Ranchi unit also held a symposium, with State BJP President Babulal Marandi emphasizing the importance of this history in reinforcing harmony and unity across the nation. Marandi and other senior leaders, such as MLA CP Singh, participated to remember the hardship and resilience of those who endured the Partition.

(With inputs from agencies.)