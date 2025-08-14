Silent Tribute: BJP's March for Partition Remembrance
The BJP organized a silent march in Ranchi to mark the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day. Beginning at the BJP office and ending at Birla Maidan, the event highlighted the displacement caused by Partition. State BJP president Babulal Marandi emphasized learning from this history to promote national unity.
In Ranchi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) conducted a silent march on Thursday to commemorate the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.
The procession, which started at the BJP office on Ratu Road and concluded at Birla Maidan, aimed to honor the countless individuals affected by the massive displacement during the Partition.
BJP's Ranchi unit also held a symposium, with State BJP President Babulal Marandi emphasizing the importance of this history in reinforcing harmony and unity across the nation. Marandi and other senior leaders, such as MLA CP Singh, participated to remember the hardship and resilience of those who endured the Partition.
