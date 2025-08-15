Tariffs and Tensions: The New Delhi-Beijing-Moscow Axis

The imposition of US tariffs on Indian purchases of Russian oil has emerged as a point of contention, potentially realigning geopolitical alliances. Former national security adviser John Bolton has critiqued this move as a strategic misstep by Washington.

Bolton argued that these tariffs, aimed at India and not China, could inadvertently push New Delhi closer to Moscow and Beijing. This development comes at a pivotal moment as global diplomatic landscapes shift ahead of significant international summits.

With India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi poised for engagements in China and hosting Russian President Vladimir Putin later in the year, the repercussions of this tariff policy could have profound implications on US-India relations, according to experts.

