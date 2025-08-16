High-Stakes Summit: Trump's Diplomatic Dance with Putin in Alaska

In a critical diplomatic encounter, U.S. President Donald Trump met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday. The summit holds the potential to negotiate a ceasefire in Ukraine, amid Europe's deadliest conflict since World War Two.

With U.S. military aircraft framing the red carpet, Trump exchanged greetings with Putin, attempting to reassure allies of his intentions. Aides said the meeting aimed at setting conditions for a peaceful resolution, without conceding Ukrainian territories to Russia.

The talks, attended by senior U.S. and Russian officials, explored not only military truce possibilities but also economic agreements and broader bilateral relations. Putin appears ready to entertain discussions that could lead to an extended diplomatic engagement.

