Putin's Return via Chukotka: Bridging the East-West Divide

President Vladimir Putin visited Chukotka in Russia's far east after attending a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump in Alaska. The visit included a meeting with the regional governor, showcasing the strategic importance of this region separated from Alaska by the Bering Strait.

President Vladimir Putin made a strategic stop in Chukotka, Russia's far-eastern region, following his summit with U.S. President Donald Trump in Alaska.

The visit underscores the geopolitical significance of Chukotka, which lies just across the Bering Strait from U.S. territory.

Putin's meeting with the regional governor highlights Moscow's continued interest in fortifying regional ties and strengthening its influence in the area, according to TASS state news agency reports.

