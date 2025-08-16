Putin's Return via Chukotka: Bridging the East-West Divide

President Vladimir Putin made a strategic stop in Chukotka, Russia's far-eastern region, following his summit with U.S. President Donald Trump in Alaska.

The visit underscores the geopolitical significance of Chukotka, which lies just across the Bering Strait from U.S. territory.

Putin's meeting with the regional governor highlights Moscow's continued interest in fortifying regional ties and strengthening its influence in the area, according to TASS state news agency reports.

