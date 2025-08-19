Alaska Summit Fallout: Russia Gains Ground as Global Tensions Rise

In a contentious diplomatic development, the Alaskan summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin has had significant geopolitical repercussions, especially concerning the war in Ukraine. Excluding Ukraine from the critical discussions, the summit has lent a tactical advantage to Russia, further complicating the crisis.

The summit took place amid increasing calls from global leaders for a ceasefire in Ukraine, as Russian strikes persist. Yet, Trump's reassessment of international policies post-meeting has tilted support toward Russia, creating tremors among Ukraine's traditional allies in NATO and the EU.

Efforts by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accompanied by European leaders, to counteract this outcome during meetings in Washington had mixed results. While the discussions were cordial, Trump's hesitance to commit firmly undermined hopes for durable peace, casting doubts on future U.S. roles in the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)