BJP's Hidden Agenda: Using Nitish Kumar for Power

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar has accused the BJP of strategizing to use Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar up until the state assembly elections, only to replace him with a BJP-aligned leader afterwards. He claims the party orchestrates this plan due to a lack of direct leadership acceptance from the masses.

During an interview at the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', Kumar criticized the Election Commission, alleging it aligns with BJP interests and fails in impartiality. He emphasized the vital role of voting rights in maintaining democracy, likening its removal to transforming democracy into a mere semblance of power control.

Kumar, alongside Rahul Gandhi in a significant yatra across Bihar, stressed the importance of alliance politics, arguing that recent misconceptions have been cleared, showing Congress as a unifying force. The tour aims to rally public support ahead of the upcoming elections set for October or November.

(With inputs from agencies.)