BJP's Hidden Agenda: Using Nitish Kumar for Power
Kanhaiya Kumar, a Congress leader, accuses the BJP of planning to use Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for the upcoming assembly elections before discarding him to install their own leader. Kumar criticizes the Election Commission for partiality and emphasizes the importance of democracy and alliance politics in Bihar.
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar has accused the BJP of strategizing to use Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar up until the state assembly elections, only to replace him with a BJP-aligned leader afterwards. He claims the party orchestrates this plan due to a lack of direct leadership acceptance from the masses.
During an interview at the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', Kumar criticized the Election Commission, alleging it aligns with BJP interests and fails in impartiality. He emphasized the vital role of voting rights in maintaining democracy, likening its removal to transforming democracy into a mere semblance of power control.
Kumar, alongside Rahul Gandhi in a significant yatra across Bihar, stressed the importance of alliance politics, arguing that recent misconceptions have been cleared, showing Congress as a unifying force. The tour aims to rally public support ahead of the upcoming elections set for October or November.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Parliament Tensions Mount Over Sports Bill and Election Commission Dispute
Union Minister Condemns Opponents for Spreading 'Lies' About Election Commission
INDIA Bloc Challenges Election Commission Amid Bihar Voter List Controversy
Pappu Yadav Criticizes Election Commission's Notice to Tejashwi Yadav
The Judiciary: A Pillar of Democracy and Constitutional Values