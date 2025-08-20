Political Tensions Rise After Alleged Assault on Delhi Chief Minister

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur has vehemently condemned the purported assault on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, labeling it a 'murder of democracy' and a 'shameful act.' Thakur's remarks came during his address to ANI, where he expressed that such incidents are deeply unfortunate.

'I denounce the behavior exhibited by the group towards the Chief Minister in Delhi. It is absolutely disgraceful to raise a hand against a woman who is addressing her constituents' concerns,' Thakur asserted. He demanded stringent legal repercussions for the accused, noting that arrests have been made and justice should be served to prevent recurrence. 'Enforcing action will send a strong message nationwide,' he insisted.

Thakur emphasized the need for a thorough investigation, underscoring that public representatives' safety is paramount. 'Attacks on elected leaders threaten the essence of public service,' Thakur warned. After the incident, CCTV footage from the CM's residence indicated an elaborate plan, said the Delhi CMO, highlighting the attacker's preparation 24 hours ahead of the event.

