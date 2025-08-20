Conspiracy Unveiled: Attack on Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta faced a shocking attack during a 'Jan Sunwai' programme at her office on Wednesday morning, raising concerns about a possible conspiracy. The assailant, Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai, hailing from Rajkot, Gujarat, was detained and faces charges of attempted murder.

The assault, described as a 'serious' and 'life-threatening' incident by the police, left CM Gupta with injuries but undeterred in her commitment to public service. Investigators suspect the attack was linked to the assailant's discontent over a Supreme Court order on stray dogs.

The unfolding investigation reveals potential involvement of multiple conspirators as police recover incriminating evidence, including surveillance footage. The incident has prompted a review of CM Gupta's security arrangements, ensuring her protection as political leaders express solidarity and demand swift justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)