Kim Jong Un Lauds North Korean Troops in Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Kim Jong Un praised North Korean troops for their role in supporting Russia in the Ukraine conflict, highlighting their heroic efforts. North Korea has sent over 10,000 troops, with plans for further deployment. The strategic partnership treaty with Russia offers a mutual defence pact.
In a recent meeting with military officers, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un commended the 'heroic' efforts of North Korean troops who have been actively aiding Russia in its ongoing conflict with Ukraine, according to state media outlet KCNA.
Kim extolled the troops' achievements, noting their crucial role in the victory of combat units during operations to liberate Russia's Kursk Region. North Korea has already dispatched more than 10,000 soldiers, and plans for additional deployment are underway, as revealed by South Korean intelligence.
This military support underscores the strategic partnership between North Korea and Russia, formalized in a treaty signed by Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which includes mutual defense commitments. Kim's strong endorsement of Russia precedes an upcoming meeting between Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump.
