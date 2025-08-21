Global Diplomacy: Modi and Macron's Strategic Dialogue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday, centering on resolving ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia.

Describing the interaction as productive, Modi emphasized their mutual commitment to bolstering the India-France strategic alliance.

This dialogue follows recent meetings between Macron, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and US President Donald Trump, as well as a summit in Alaska involving Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

(With inputs from agencies.)