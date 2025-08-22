Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar Surprises Assembly with RSS Anthem

In an unexpected turn during the Karnataka Assembly proceedings, Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress president D K Shivakumar sang the RSS anthem 'Namaste Sada Vatsale Matrubhoome', prompting surprise and varying reactions among the legislators.

The incident occurred amid discussions about a tragic stampede near the Chinnaswamy Stadium, where the BJP accused Shivakumar of inciting the crowd, contributing to the deadly event that resulted in 11 fatalities. In defense, Shivakumar cited his role as a member of the Karnataka State Cricket Association and highlighted the government's swift response to the incident.

The assembly witnessed contrasting reactions: The opposition BJP welcomed Shivakumar's recital with applause, while Congress members maintained silence. Shivakumar, who has previously referenced wearing 'RSS Chaddi', questioned the opposition on whether past governments ever took responsibility for similar incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)