Siddaramaiah Casts Light on Stampede Tragedies and Mass Hysteria

In a detailed Assembly session, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah pointed to 20 stampedes in BJP-ruled states, attributing them to 'mass hysteria.' He specifically mentioned the tragic June incident at Chinnaswamy stadium, where 11 people lost their lives.

Highlighting past stampedes, Siddaramaiah recalled several high-casualty incidents, such as the 2008 Naina Devi temple and 2021 Haridwar stampedes. He also referenced the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela tragedy earlier this year, where 39 died, and the Morbi bridge collapse in 2022 with 135 victims.

The CM expressed his grief over these tragedies, noting his decades in politics without witnessing such events. He linked the Chinnaswamy incident to the public euphoria over RCB's IPL match victory, stating that public sentiment often influences political actions in a democracy.

