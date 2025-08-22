Left Menu

Siddaramaiah Casts Light on Stampede Tragedies and Mass Hysteria

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah addressed the Assembly, highlighting 20 stampedes in BJP-ruled states, and linked mass hysteria to the Chinnaswamy stadium incident that killed 11. He cited past incidents, including the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela tragedy and Morbi bridge collapse, emphasizing the impact of public expectations in democratic contexts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-08-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 13:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a detailed Assembly session, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah pointed to 20 stampedes in BJP-ruled states, attributing them to 'mass hysteria.' He specifically mentioned the tragic June incident at Chinnaswamy stadium, where 11 people lost their lives.

Highlighting past stampedes, Siddaramaiah recalled several high-casualty incidents, such as the 2008 Naina Devi temple and 2021 Haridwar stampedes. He also referenced the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela tragedy earlier this year, where 39 died, and the Morbi bridge collapse in 2022 with 135 victims.

The CM expressed his grief over these tragedies, noting his decades in politics without witnessing such events. He linked the Chinnaswamy incident to the public euphoria over RCB's IPL match victory, stating that public sentiment often influences political actions in a democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

