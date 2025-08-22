Political Storm: Actor Vijay Faces Backlash from Tamil Nadu Parties
Actor-politician Vijay incited backlash from AIADMK, BJP, and DMK after criticising political leaders during a conference in Madurai. Criticism centered on his remarks about CM M K Stalin and BJP's association with fascism. Leaders dismissed him as inexperienced and predicted his political demise by the 2026 elections.
- Country:
- India
Actor and politician Vijay has sparked a political uproar among the major parties in Tamil Nadu, including the AIADMK and BJP, by targeting their leaders at a recent conference in Madurai. The controversy arises from Vijay's remarks about Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, whom he addressed as 'uncle', which State Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru described as showing low political standards.
Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, former Governor, criticized Vijay's speech, accusing him of lacking depth and labeling his address a 'one-day film show.' As Vijay raised questions about the fishermen's issue and demanded the retrieval of Katchatheevu islet, BJP leader R Sarath Kumar slammed him, suggesting that he was a political novice with limited understanding of the issues.
AIADMK spokesperson Vaigai Selvan predicted that Vijay's political influence would not last beyond the 2026 Assembly election, while former AIADMK minister R B Udayakumar questioned his knowledge of the party's leadership. The political landscape has seemingly united regional and national parties against Vijay's endeavors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vijay
- AIADMK
- BJP
- DMK
- Madurai
- political novice
- Tamil Nadu
- 2026 elections
- Chief Minister
- conference