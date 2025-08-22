Political Storm: Actor Vijay Faces Backlash from Tamil Nadu Parties

Actor and politician Vijay has sparked a political uproar among the major parties in Tamil Nadu, including the AIADMK and BJP, by targeting their leaders at a recent conference in Madurai. The controversy arises from Vijay's remarks about Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, whom he addressed as 'uncle', which State Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru described as showing low political standards.

Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, former Governor, criticized Vijay's speech, accusing him of lacking depth and labeling his address a 'one-day film show.' As Vijay raised questions about the fishermen's issue and demanded the retrieval of Katchatheevu islet, BJP leader R Sarath Kumar slammed him, suggesting that he was a political novice with limited understanding of the issues.

AIADMK spokesperson Vaigai Selvan predicted that Vijay's political influence would not last beyond the 2026 Assembly election, while former AIADMK minister R B Udayakumar questioned his knowledge of the party's leadership. The political landscape has seemingly united regional and national parties against Vijay's endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)