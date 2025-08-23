Left Menu

RJD Leaders Cry Foul Over FIR Against Tejashwi Yadav

Rashtriya Janata Dal leaders have condemned the FIR against Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in Maharashtra, viewing it as a politically motivated act meant to quash dissent. The complaint links an objectionable post to Yadav, who challenges the allegations as reflecting BJP's fear of truth.

RJD leaders Sanjay Yadav and Shakti Singh Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders have vocally criticized the filing of an FIR against their party leader and state's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in Maharashtra. The FIR, deemed politically motivated by RJD, accuses Yadav of posting defamatory content about Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the social media platform X.

In Katihar, RJD leader Sanjay Yadav questioned the rationale behind the FIR, stating it targets Tejashwi for highlighting unfulfilled BJP promises. Sanjay queried why reminding the public of assurances like Rs 15 lakh in bank accounts or 2 crore jobs annually should lead to legal action against a single MLA.

RJD spokesperson Shakti Singh Yadav echoed concerns, accusing the ruling BJP of hypocrisy by not holding Prime Minister Modi accountable for alleged hate speech. The FIR was initiated by BJP MLA Milind Ramji Narote in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli, referencing a post around Modi's visit to Bihar. Despite the controversy, Tejashwi Yadav maintains he is unafraid of the legal threats, asserting that the truth will prevail.

