V K Pandian's Departure: A Political Storm Brews

V K Pandian, a bureaucrat-turned-politician, has retired from politics but remains closely connected to former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Despite allegations from political adversaries about his intentions, the BJD insists there is no wrongdoing. This situation has sparked significant political discussions in Odisha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-08-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 21:36 IST
V K Pandian
  • Country:
  • India

The controversy surrounding V K Pandian's retirement from politics has ignited a political storm in Odisha. Though he stepped away from the political scene, Pandian remains closely allied with former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, prompting heated debates and accusations from opposition parties.

BJD spokespersons Lenin Mohanty and Tambunath Panda clarified in a press conference that Pandian's retirement is from active politics, not from his association with Patnaik. Despite allegations from BJP MLA Saroj Padhi, accusing Pandian of motives related to party funds, the BJD firmly denied any dishonest intentions.

The remarks from Padhi, along with Pandian's presence at various personal and political events of Patnaik, fuel ongoing political discussions in Odisha. The BJD assures its continued success in upcoming elections, emphasizing Patnaik's popularity and leadership within the party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

