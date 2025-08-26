China and Russia: Partners in Global Stability
Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of China and Russia jointly protecting their security and development interests. This comes as the nations seek to build an equitable international order and deepen strategic mutual trust amidst global tensions involving U.S. policies and military showcases.
In a bold statement reflecting the current geopolitical climate, Chinese President Xi Jinping underscored the necessity for China and Russia to collaboratively safeguard their security and development interests. The announcement was made during the visit of Russian parliament speaker Vyacheslav Volodin to China.
Amid rising international tensions, fueled by U.S. President Donald Trump's threats of imposing powerful sanctions on Russia, China seeks to enhance its strategic mutual trust with Russia. Additionally, the expectations of Trump's engagement with Ukraine remain unfulfilled.
As the nations plan to unite the Global South, discussions also highlight Moscow's central role at an impending military parade in Beijing. The showcase will celebrate historical alliances and emphasize their collective commitment to world peace and stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
