Rohini Acharya: Bihar's Call for Tejashwi Yadav as Chief Minister

RJD leader Rohini Acharya advocates for her brother, Tejashwi Yadav, to become Bihar's next chief minister, reflecting the people's desire. She addresses Congress's reluctance to declare him as the candidate for upcoming elections and comments on political speculations involving other leaders in Bihar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 26-08-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 13:18 IST
On Wednesday, RJD's Rohini Acharya emphasized the popular desire for her brother, Tejashwi Yadav, to assume the role of Bihar's chief minister. Her comments come amid Congress's hesitance to officially endorse him as the chief ministerial candidate for the INDIA bloc in forthcoming state elections.

Acharya stated confidently that formal announcements would follow, dispelling notions of Congress's reluctance as mere speculation. Her remarks were in response to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's avoidance of direct answers about Yadav's candidacy at a recent press meeting.

Addressing broader political dynamics, Acharya noted every individual's democratic right to form political parties, referencing her elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav's political endeavors following his expulsion from the RJD. She also expressed support for Nishant Kumar, CM Nitish Kumar's son, entering politics.

Latest News

