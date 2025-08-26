Opposition Unites: Reddy's Vice Presidential Bid Gains Momentum

Opposition's vice-presidential candidate B Sudershan Reddy, in a recent press conference, expressed gratitude as support for his campaign expands beyond the INDIA bloc. Reddy called upon political parties to consider his candidacy based on merit and principles, transcending party lines.

Reddy's remarks came as he addressed a gathering at the Samajwadi Party headquarters, accompanied by party leaders and opposition figures. Amidst allegations from Union Home Minister Amit Shah concerning Reddy's past judgments, Reddy refrained from delving into political debates, focusing instead on his dedication to upholding constitutional values.

The upcoming vice-presidential election presents a direct competition between NDA's C P Radhakrishnan and Reddy. Described by opposition forces as an ideological battle, Reddy's judicial background and broader support underline the significance of this contest in the current political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)