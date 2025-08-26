Left Menu

Congress Faces Turmoil: Allegations Against Mamkootathil Shake Party

Senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan defends the party's decision to suspend Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil amid sexual misconduct allegations. Mamkootathil, who resigned as Youth Congress president, faces claims from several women and a transgender person. Muraleedharan suggests legal recourse for both parties involved.

On Tuesday, senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan defended the party's decision to suspend Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, emphasizing the lack of formal complaints against him. Despite allegations of sexual misconduct, Muraleedharan stated that demanding Mamkootathil's resignation would be inappropriate at this time.

Mamkootathil's suspension followed multiple allegations, including those from women and a transgender individual. In response to questions about Mamkootathil's future, Muraleedharan encouraged both parties to seek court resolution, expressing confidence that innocence or guilt could be established through legal means.

The Congress emphasized its commitment to women's safety, stating that the decision was made independently, without external pressures. The allegations have stirred significant controversy, further fueled by protests from the BJP and DYFI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

