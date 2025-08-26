Trump's Ambitious Denuclearization Diplomacy with Global Powers

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has reiterated his desire to initiate denuclearization talks with both Russia and China. This is part of his broader strategy to revive stalled diplomatic negotiations with North Korea. Trump emphasized the importance of preventing nuclear weapons spread, asserting, "We have to stop nuclear weapons. The power is too great."

During a meeting at the White House with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, Trump shared that both Russia and China were open to discussions about limiting nuclear arsenals. He expressed confidence that China would soon catch up with denuclearization efforts. Trump's proactive stance comes ahead of his anticipated meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The urgency of Trump's push for nuclear arms control aligns with the impending expiration of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty with Russia in 2026. Although the progress has been slow, especially with China's engagement in formal talks, Trump remains hopeful to reach agreements in the near future.

(With inputs from agencies.)