Rahul Gandhi's Bold Accusations Amid Bihar's 'Voter Adhikaar Yatra'
Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, continues his sharp criticism against the BJP during the 'Voter Adhikaar Yatra' in Bihar. Gandhi accused the BJP of 'vote theft' beginning in Gujarat and criticized the new 2023 legislation protecting election officials, asserting it enables vote manipulation.
As the 'Voter Adhikaar Yatra' progresses through Bihar on its ninth day, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, launched a fresh salvo against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He reiterated allegations of 'vote theft', claiming it originated in Gujarat and became a national issue in 2014.
Addressing the gathering in Madhubani, Gandhi took aim at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's predictions of prolonged BJP rule. Gandhi questioned the basis of Shah's assertions, suggesting they hinted at electoral manipulation. 'The truth is emerging that the BJP engages in 'vote chori',' he stated.
Gandhi further intensified his claims by criticizing a 2023 law that grants immunity to the Chief Election Commissioner and other election officials. He argued that this legislation was designed to allow unchecked vote theft. The 'Voter Adhikaar Yatra', spanning 16 days and over 1,300 kilometers, seeks to highlight alleged voter list irregularities ahead of upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.
