Ganesh Chaturthi Signals Uddhav and Raj Thackeray's Growing Ties
On Ganesh Chaturthi, Uddhav Thackeray's visit to his cousin Raj Thackeray's residence indicates a warming relationship between their parties, Sena (UBT) and MNS. This event marks their third known public interaction, suggesting strategic alliances ahead of state polls after recent cooperative efforts.
- Country:
- India
In a gesture of familial and political rapprochement, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray visited his cousin, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray, at his Dadar residence during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.
Accompanied by his son Aaditya and wife Rashmi, Uddhav's visit underscores a thawing of relations between the two influential political factions amid preparations for local body elections in Maharashtra. This marks their third public interaction following cooperative efforts against controversial educational reforms in the state.
Previously, Raj extended birthday wishes to Uddhav, strengthening the semblance of unity between the Thackerays. This growing bond between the estranged cousins has political analysts speculating about a potential alliance that could impact the political dynamics in Maharashtra.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray visits cousin and MNS president Raj Thackeray’s home on occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.
India Condemns Shocking Attack on Journalists in Gaza
Army deploys multiple rescue columns, helicopters in flood-hit areas of Jammu, Punjab
North Korean Media Condemns South Korean President's Remarks on Denuclearization
Brazil's Leader Condemns U.S. Visa Revocation