Ganesh Chaturthi Signals Uddhav and Raj Thackeray's Growing Ties

In a gesture of familial and political rapprochement, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray visited his cousin, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray, at his Dadar residence during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Accompanied by his son Aaditya and wife Rashmi, Uddhav's visit underscores a thawing of relations between the two influential political factions amid preparations for local body elections in Maharashtra. This marks their third public interaction following cooperative efforts against controversial educational reforms in the state.

Previously, Raj extended birthday wishes to Uddhav, strengthening the semblance of unity between the Thackerays. This growing bond between the estranged cousins has political analysts speculating about a potential alliance that could impact the political dynamics in Maharashtra.

