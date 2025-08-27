Left Menu

United for Democracy: Leaders Join Forces in Bihar's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'

Prominent leaders, including Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin and Congress MP Kanimozhi, joined the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar's Muzaffarpur. Launched on August 17, the Yatra aims to highlight electoral issues, bringing together leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, ending with a Patna rally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarpur | Updated: 27-08-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 13:10 IST
United for Democracy: Leaders Join Forces in Bihar's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and DMK MP Kanimozhi demonstrated solidarity with the Congress' 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' on Wednesday in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. The demonstration seeks to address concerns over electoral processes and mobilize public strength.

Stalin's arrival was marked by an enthusiastic post on X (formerly Twitter), appreciating the spirit of the Bihar ground, alongside political figures Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The Yatra, by uniting notable leaders, aims to transform electoral grievances into empowerment.

The movement, which began its journey on August 17 in Sasaram, will cover 1,300 km, highlighting the importance of voter rights, and is set to culminate in a significant rally in Patna on September 1, amid broad public participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Giriraj Singh Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'

Giriraj Singh Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'

 India
2
Historic National Conference on SC/ST Welfare in Bhubaneswar

Historic National Conference on SC/ST Welfare in Bhubaneswar

 India
3
Chinese Stocks Falter Amid AI-Driven Market Volatility

Chinese Stocks Falter Amid AI-Driven Market Volatility

 Global
4
Empowering Rural Youth: Hands-On Electrical Training in Assam

Empowering Rural Youth: Hands-On Electrical Training in Assam

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025