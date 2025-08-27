United for Democracy: Leaders Join Forces in Bihar's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'
Prominent leaders, including Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin and Congress MP Kanimozhi, joined the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar's Muzaffarpur. Launched on August 17, the Yatra aims to highlight electoral issues, bringing together leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, ending with a Patna rally.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and DMK MP Kanimozhi demonstrated solidarity with the Congress' 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' on Wednesday in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. The demonstration seeks to address concerns over electoral processes and mobilize public strength.
Stalin's arrival was marked by an enthusiastic post on X (formerly Twitter), appreciating the spirit of the Bihar ground, alongside political figures Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The Yatra, by uniting notable leaders, aims to transform electoral grievances into empowerment.
The movement, which began its journey on August 17 in Sasaram, will cover 1,300 km, highlighting the importance of voter rights, and is set to culminate in a significant rally in Patna on September 1, amid broad public participation.
