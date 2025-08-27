BJP Denounces Gandhi's Allegations on Gujarat Model, Praises Modi's Purity
The BJP criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on the Gujarat model, defending Prime Minister Narendra Modi as 'pure' and calling the Gandhi family corrupt. Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia labeled the family as 'chor', responding to Gandhi's previous 'chowkidar chor hai' campaign. Bihar electoral accusations were also discussed.
The BJP launched a strong defense of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, likening him to the pure waters of the Ganga, as it rebuffed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's critique of the 'Gujarat model.' Gaurav Bhatia, the BJP's national spokesperson, accused the Gandhi family of being the most corrupt and 'chor' (thief).
Bhatia's pointed remarks followed Gandhi's claims that the Gujarat model, promoted by the BJP as a growth exemplar under Modi's state leadership, was rooted in 'vote chori' or electoral fraud. Gandhi had made these allegations during his public rallies in Bihar.
Besides attacking Gandhi's 'chowkidar chor hai' campaign against Modi, which Bhatia deemed unsuccessful, the spokesperson highlighted the legal troubles of Sonia Gandhi, Robert Vadra, and Rahul Gandhi as evidence of the family's corruption. The BJP intends to leverage these issues in an extensive campaign as Bihar assembly elections approach.
