BJP Denounces Gandhi's Allegations on Gujarat Model, Praises Modi's Purity

The BJP launched a strong defense of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, likening him to the pure waters of the Ganga, as it rebuffed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's critique of the 'Gujarat model.' Gaurav Bhatia, the BJP's national spokesperson, accused the Gandhi family of being the most corrupt and 'chor' (thief).

Bhatia's pointed remarks followed Gandhi's claims that the Gujarat model, promoted by the BJP as a growth exemplar under Modi's state leadership, was rooted in 'vote chori' or electoral fraud. Gandhi had made these allegations during his public rallies in Bihar.

Besides attacking Gandhi's 'chowkidar chor hai' campaign against Modi, which Bhatia deemed unsuccessful, the spokesperson highlighted the legal troubles of Sonia Gandhi, Robert Vadra, and Rahul Gandhi as evidence of the family's corruption. The BJP intends to leverage these issues in an extensive campaign as Bihar assembly elections approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)