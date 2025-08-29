CDC Leadership Turmoil: Vaccine Policy Shake-Up Sparks Major Resignations

In a dramatic shift within U.S. public health administration, CDC Director Susan Monarez was dismissed on Wednesday after challenging vaccine policy changes proposed by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Her departure was followed by resignations of three top officials, highlighting growing divisions over the U.S. approach to public health.

Former acting CDC Director Richard Besser relayed Monarez's firm stance against undertaking illegal activities or actions contradicting scientific evidence. Reports indicate that Kennedy intended for Monarez to comply with the revamped vaccine committee, which she resisted, leading to her abrupt termination.

Kennedy has faced criticism for replacing the expert vaccine advisory panel with anti-vaccine activists and for promoting unscientific claims, which has drawn significant backlash from health experts. Despite the upheaval, Kennedy stated intentions to correct perceived issues within the agency, while the White House announced imminent plans to appoint Monarez's successor.

