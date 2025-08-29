Left Menu

Amit Shah Blows War Bugle in Assam: BJP's Battle Cry Against Congress

Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized Congress leaders, including Gaurav Gogoi, accusing them of ties with Pakistan, during a rally in Assam. He praised BJP's development under Modi and CM Sarma, asserting BJP's upcoming electoral victory. Shah highlighted BJP's efforts against infiltrators and social reforms in Assam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 29-08-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 18:34 IST
Amit Shah Blows War Bugle in Assam: BJP's Battle Cry Against Congress
Gaurav Gogoi
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday launched a scathing attack on Congress during a rally in Assam, specifically targeting state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi for alleged connections with Pakistan. Shah asserted that the BJP, buoyed by development strides under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, would secure a third consecutive term in the state.

Shah addressed Assam's assembly polls, slated for March-April next year, emphasizing that the state should not be represented by figures who support infiltrators and encroachers. He praised Modi's widespread development initiatives and Sarma's local implementations, predicting an extended period of BJP governance in Assam.

Highlighting BJP's achievements, Shah detailed special operations against infiltrators and praised educational schemes for girls as part of ongoing social reforms. He contrasted this with Congress' dismal showing in rural polls, attributing BJP's pervasive political presence to Modi's era, marked by numerous developmental accords and initiatives in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India and Japan Forge Carbon Credit Partnership Under Paris Agreement

India and Japan Forge Carbon Credit Partnership Under Paris Agreement

 India
2
RBI's New Gaming Ban: Financial Sector Urges Guidelines

RBI's New Gaming Ban: Financial Sector Urges Guidelines

 India
3
UPDATE 1-Senior Mauritius central bank official resigns

UPDATE 1-Senior Mauritius central bank official resigns

 Global
4
Delhi Government Launches Pilot 'Vishram Grih' for Hospital Attendants

Delhi Government Launches Pilot 'Vishram Grih' for Hospital Attendants

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025