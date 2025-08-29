Amit Shah Blows War Bugle in Assam: BJP's Battle Cry Against Congress

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday launched a scathing attack on Congress during a rally in Assam, specifically targeting state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi for alleged connections with Pakistan. Shah asserted that the BJP, buoyed by development strides under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, would secure a third consecutive term in the state.

Shah addressed Assam's assembly polls, slated for March-April next year, emphasizing that the state should not be represented by figures who support infiltrators and encroachers. He praised Modi's widespread development initiatives and Sarma's local implementations, predicting an extended period of BJP governance in Assam.

Highlighting BJP's achievements, Shah detailed special operations against infiltrators and praised educational schemes for girls as part of ongoing social reforms. He contrasted this with Congress' dismal showing in rural polls, attributing BJP's pervasive political presence to Modi's era, marked by numerous developmental accords and initiatives in the state.

