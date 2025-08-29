Global Pressure Urged to Steer Russia Towards Peace
Andriy Yermak, Chief of Staff to the Ukrainian president, met U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff to discuss Russia's strike on Kyiv. Emphasizing the need for global pressure on Moscow, Yermak highlighted the importance of leaders' meetings for advancing peace efforts.
29-08-2025
- Country:
- Ukraine
On Friday, Andriy Yermak, the Chief of Staff for Ukraine's president, held a pivotal meeting with Steve Witkoff, the U.S. special envoy, in response to Russia's recent assault on Kyiv.
The discussion centered around strategies to amplify global pressure on Moscow, aiming to edge closer to a peaceful resolution.
Following the talks in New York, Yermak stressed the importance of convening critical meetings among global leaders to facilitate progress towards peace.
