Global Pressure Urged to Steer Russia Towards Peace

Andriy Yermak, Chief of Staff to the Ukrainian president, met U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff to discuss Russia's strike on Kyiv. Emphasizing the need for global pressure on Moscow, Yermak highlighted the importance of leaders' meetings for advancing peace efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 29-08-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 19:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

On Friday, Andriy Yermak, the Chief of Staff for Ukraine's president, held a pivotal meeting with Steve Witkoff, the U.S. special envoy, in response to Russia's recent assault on Kyiv.

The discussion centered around strategies to amplify global pressure on Moscow, aiming to edge closer to a peaceful resolution.

Following the talks in New York, Yermak stressed the importance of convening critical meetings among global leaders to facilitate progress towards peace.

