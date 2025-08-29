Left Menu

Kerala Politics in Turmoil: Allegations Against MLA Spark Media Uproar

The CPI (M) accused the Congress of trying to shift attention from allegations against Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil through violent protests and media attacks. The controversy involves an internal probe into charges of stalking and harassment, leading to Mamkootathil's suspension from the Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 29-08-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 19:36 IST
Kerala Politics in Turmoil: Allegations Against MLA Spark Media Uproar
Rahul Mamkootathil
  • Country:
  • India

The CPI (M) has charged the Congress with orchestrating violent protests to deflect attention from serious allegations against Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil. The accusations involve claims of harassment and stalking, with the situation leading to heated political exchanges in Kerala.

At a press conference, CPI (M) state secretary M V Govindan highlighted the recent Youth Congress march to the residence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, contending the actions were part of a strategy to manipulate public perception.

The situation intensified as Mamkootathil faces an internal party investigation, with multiple allegations surfacing from women and a transgender individual. His suspension from Congress follows the release of incriminating audio recordings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
20th Delhi Half Marathon Unveiled: A Tribute to Fitness and Heritage

20th Delhi Half Marathon Unveiled: A Tribute to Fitness and Heritage

 India
2
Panchkula Urges Caution Amid Continuous Rainfall and Landslides

Panchkula Urges Caution Amid Continuous Rainfall and Landslides

 India
3
Voter ID Card Chaos: Congress Uncovers 200 Cards in Mumbra

Voter ID Card Chaos: Congress Uncovers 200 Cards in Mumbra

 India
4
Nepal Appoints New Police Chief: Chandra Kuber Khapung

Nepal Appoints New Police Chief: Chandra Kuber Khapung

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025