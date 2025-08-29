Kerala Politics in Turmoil: Allegations Against MLA Spark Media Uproar

The CPI (M) has charged the Congress with orchestrating violent protests to deflect attention from serious allegations against Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil. The accusations involve claims of harassment and stalking, with the situation leading to heated political exchanges in Kerala.

At a press conference, CPI (M) state secretary M V Govindan highlighted the recent Youth Congress march to the residence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, contending the actions were part of a strategy to manipulate public perception.

The situation intensified as Mamkootathil faces an internal party investigation, with multiple allegations surfacing from women and a transgender individual. His suspension from Congress follows the release of incriminating audio recordings.

(With inputs from agencies.)