Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP of Electoral Theft in Fiery Bihar Rally

Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of electoral fraud through collusion with the Election Commission during a rally in Bihar. He alleged that millions of fake voters were added to rolls to ensure BJP's win, particularly targeting Dalits and minorities. Gandhi vowed to protect voting rights and uphold democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Siwan | Updated: 29-08-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 21:15 IST
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

In an impassioned address during the Congress's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar, Rahul Gandhi leveled serious accusations against the BJP, alleging electoral malpractice. Speaking to a packed crowd in Siwan, Gandhi claimed that the Narendra Modi government had engaged in vote theft with the Election Commission's collusion.

The Congress leader charged that the BJP manipulated voter rolls, adding one crore fake voters, especially in Maharashtra, post the Lok Sabha elections. He highlighted that names of Dalits and minorities were removed in the Bihar electoral rolls' revision and denounced this as a direct attack on the constitutional right to vote.

Gandhi, along with allies like Tejashwi Yadav and Siddaramaiah, vowed to expose and prevent further 'vote chori.' Their rally drew massive support, underscoring the growing resistance to perceived electoral injustices. CPI leader Annie Raja reiterated the importance of voting rights, joining the chorus against the alleged electoral fraud.

(With inputs from agencies.)

