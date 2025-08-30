Oli's Diplomatic Diplomacy: Nepal PM at China SCO Summit
Nepal's Prime Minister, K P Sharma Oli, embarked on an official visit to China to attend the SCO Summit and meet President Xi Jinping. He aims to address the contentious Lipulekh trade route issue. The visit also includes commemorating China's war victory and meeting other world leaders.
Nepal's Prime Minister, K P Sharma Oli, has commenced an official visit to China, marking a significant diplomatic engagement where he will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit and meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
This visit, occurring from August 30 to September 3, comes at the invitation of President Xi. Oli's itinerary includes attending commemorations of the 80th anniversary of China's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and discussions at the SCO Plus Summit.
Amid his visit, Oli is expected to discuss the sensitive issue regarding the Lipulekh pass trade agreement involving Nepal, India, and China. Accompanying Oli are his spouse and several key government officials with other important meetings lined up, including a scheduled visit to India shortly thereafter.
