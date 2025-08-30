Left Menu

Assam CM Accuses Congress of Politicizing PM Modi Controversy

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma criticizes Congress and its leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, for allegedly politicizing abuses against Prime Minister Modi during a rally in Bihar. Sarma highlights BJP's stance amidst accusations and defends Assam's actions against perceived threats from Islamic fundamentalism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 30-08-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 15:20 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has launched an attack on the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing them of politicizing issues rather than apologizing for alleged abuses directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This follows a purported video showing an expletive against Modi, raising tensions between political parties.

Sarma's comments come amidst an ongoing crack down in Bihar, with one arrest made and a hunt for another suspect. He claims Congress leaders cannot envision anyone but the Gandhis in power, while asserting Modi's leadership has significantly boosted India's global standing over the past 11 years.

Additionally, Sarma refutes allegations by Maulana A Madani regarding anti-Muslim actions in Assam, attributing such claims to the intent of destabilizing the state. He stresses BJP's resolve against these narratives and emphasizes continued work on initiatives like the NRC and eviction drives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

