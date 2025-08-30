Jammu & Kashmir's Statehood Restoration on the Horizon
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale suggests that Jammu and Kashmir will soon regain its statehood. Despite no specific timeline, the commitment is emphasized following high voter turnout in previous elections. The government focuses on development, tourism revival, and combating terrorism, aiming for peace and economic growth in the region.
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir may soon regain its statehood, according to Union Minister of State Ramdas Athawale, although he didn't specify a timeline. His statement follows a significant voter turnout during last year's assembly elections, which surpassed many other states.
Athawale underlined the Indian government's commitment, after revoking Article 370, to support J-K's overall development, including responding swiftly to crises like recent floods. He lauded efforts in combating terrorism, referencing Operation Sindoor as a pivotal move to neutralize threats from Pakistan.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration is also aiming to boost economic growth by inviting industries to establish operations in the region, promising employment and prosperity. The overarching goal is a peaceful, developed, and economically thriving Jammu and Kashmir.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Surging Waters: A Community United in the Face of Floods
Madhya Pradesh's Tourism Boom: A Hub for Investment and Growth
Top Brass Review Border Security Post Flash Floods in Jammu
Devastating Floods in Punjab: Over 1,000 Villages Submerged
Brahmos missile, which now has facility in Lucknow, recently displayed its might during Operation Sindoor: CM Adityanath.