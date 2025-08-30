Jammu & Kashmir's Statehood Restoration on the Horizon

Jammu and Kashmir may soon regain its statehood, according to Union Minister of State Ramdas Athawale, although he didn't specify a timeline. His statement follows a significant voter turnout during last year's assembly elections, which surpassed many other states.

Athawale underlined the Indian government's commitment, after revoking Article 370, to support J-K's overall development, including responding swiftly to crises like recent floods. He lauded efforts in combating terrorism, referencing Operation Sindoor as a pivotal move to neutralize threats from Pakistan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration is also aiming to boost economic growth by inviting industries to establish operations in the region, promising employment and prosperity. The overarching goal is a peaceful, developed, and economically thriving Jammu and Kashmir.

