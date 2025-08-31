Political Turmoil in Bihar: Allegations and Apologies
Haryana's Energy and Transport Minister Anil Vij condemned derogatory remarks allegedly made against Prime Minister Modi's late mother at an INDIA bloc event in Bihar. Vij demanded apologies from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, accusing them of allowing such remarks at their rally.
Haryana's Energy and Transport Minister Anil Vij has strongly condemned recent remarks allegedly made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother during an INDIA bloc event in Bihar, sparking political tension.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held Congress leader Rahul Gandhi responsible for the incident, demanding an apology for the perceived insults. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also urged Gandhi to address the matter.
Leading a protest in Ambala, Vij criticized the silence of opposition leaders and emphasized the insult felt by every citizen, urging nationwide apologies from both Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav.
