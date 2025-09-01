Left Menu

Dynamic Ties: Putin and Modi's Strengthening Relationship

Russian President Vladimir Putin referred to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his 'dear friend', emphasizing the dynamic growth of bilateral relations in recent times. This comment was captured in a video released by the Kremlin, highlighting the strengthening ties between Russia and India.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday publicly referred to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his 'dear friend', signaling a deepened camaraderie between the two nations.

According to video footage released by the Kremlin, Putin remarked on the dynamic development of bilateral relations between Russia and India.

This acknowledgment underscores the growing partnership, amid a backdrop of shifting global alliances and strategic collaborations.

