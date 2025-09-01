Keir Starmer Appoints Minouche Shafik as Chief Economic Adviser

In a strategic move, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has named Minouche Shafik as his chief economic adviser. Shafik, the former deputy governor of the Bank of England, brings extensive experience from her roles at the International Monetary Fund and as vice chancellor of the London School of Economics.

Shafik's appointment is part of a broader effort by Starmer to fortify his team following a challenging inaugural year in office. Her recent tenure as president of Columbia University ended amid controversies related to the university's stance on Israel and Gaza protests, underscoring her experience in navigating complex institutional landscapes.

Shafik's role in the government is expected to support economic growth initiatives. An advocate for inclusive economic policies, she has written about combining welfare with work incentives. Starmer's office emphasizes her potential to drive growth and improve living standards, positioning her as a key player in achieving the government's strategic objectives.