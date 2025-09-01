Left Menu

Starmer Revamps Economic Team with Shafik's Expertise

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer strengthens his economic team by appointing Minouche Shafik as his chief economic adviser and Darren Jones as part of his Downing Street office. These changes aim to improve economic strategy ahead of a challenging year-end budget, amid internal criticism and falling poll ratings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 16:25 IST
Keir Starmer

In a strategic revamp, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has appointed Minouche Shafik as his chief economic adviser, signaling a focus on bolstering his economic team ahead of a complex end-of-year budget. Shafik, a former deputy governor of the Bank of England, is expected to bring fresh perspective and expertise.

Starmer's decision also includes integrating Darren Jones, formerly the deputy to finance minister Rachel Reeves, into his office operations, while Labour lawmaker James Murray steps in to replace Jones. The organizational shake-up, which features a new principal private secretary and communications director, aims to deliver more effective economic analysis and advice.

Facing criticism over communication of government achievements, Starmer is under pressure as the Labour Party's poll ratings decline. Shafik's role is anticipated to elevate economic strategy, aligning with Reeves' fiscal commitment to balance the budget by 2029, despite limited flexibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

