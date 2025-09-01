Vice Presidential Race Heats Up: Sudershan Reddy Seeks Debate

In a spirited press conference, INDIA bloc's Vice Presidential candidate B Sudershan Reddy expressed disappointment over his opponent C P Radhakrishnan's reluctance to engage in debates. Reddy argued that a robust discussion is crucial for democratic processes and emphasized his intention not to demean his rival.

Reddy, a former Supreme Court judge, voiced concerns about the current state of India's constitutional institutions, particularly the Election Commission. He warned that continued deficiencies could endanger the country's democracy. The candidate also highlighted support from outside the INDIA bloc, such as the AAP.

He affirmed his dedication to constitutional principles, stating that India's multi-lingual, multi-cultural society is governed by a framework that limits power rather than grants it. As the Vice Presidential election approaches, Reddy underscored its potential to be a fair, dignified contest in recent Indian political history.

(With inputs from agencies.)