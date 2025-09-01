Vice Presidential Race Heats Up: Sudershan Reddy Seeks Debate
INDIA bloc's Vice Presidential candidate B Sudershan Reddy criticizes opponent C P Radhakrishnan for not engaging in debates, stressing the importance of dialogue. The former Supreme Court judge highlights India's constitutional challenges with the Election Commission and emphasizes the multi-cultural nature of the country and the VP election's significance.
- Country:
- India
In a spirited press conference, INDIA bloc's Vice Presidential candidate B Sudershan Reddy expressed disappointment over his opponent C P Radhakrishnan's reluctance to engage in debates. Reddy argued that a robust discussion is crucial for democratic processes and emphasized his intention not to demean his rival.
Reddy, a former Supreme Court judge, voiced concerns about the current state of India's constitutional institutions, particularly the Election Commission. He warned that continued deficiencies could endanger the country's democracy. The candidate also highlighted support from outside the INDIA bloc, such as the AAP.
He affirmed his dedication to constitutional principles, stating that India's multi-lingual, multi-cultural society is governed by a framework that limits power rather than grants it. As the Vice Presidential election approaches, Reddy underscored its potential to be a fair, dignified contest in recent Indian political history.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Voter Adhikar Yatra Culminates in Patna: A March for Democracy
We presented 'vote chori' proof before country; Vote chori means theft of rights, democracy and future of people: Rahul Gandhi.
Two BJP leaders with Election Commission's help want to finish democracy in India, alleges RJD's Tejashwi in Patna.
Those who killed Mahatma Gandhi are now trying to kill democracy, Constitution; we'll not allow them to do so: Rahul Gandhi.
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes Election Commission's Inaction