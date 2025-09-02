Left Menu

Indonesia in Turmoil: Protests Challenge Prabowo's Presidency

Since August 25, Indonesia has been gripped by protests challenging Prabowo Subianto's presidency. Triggered by lawmakers' housing allowances, the protests have spread across the nation, leading to violence and calls for police reform. The situation poses a significant test for Prabowo's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 15:00 IST
Indonesia has been engulfed in widespread protests since August 25, marking one of the most severe challenges to President Prabowo Subianto's tenure. The discontent arose from reports of hefty housing allowances for lawmakers, sparking outrage among citizens who view it as a sign of deep-seated corruption.

The unrest, which has led to violent confrontations with police in at least 32 provinces, escalated following the tragic death of a motorcycle taxi driver struck by a police vehicle. Demonstrators have not only called for police reform but have also targeted high-profile officials, prompting discussions about inequity and government transparency.

Though initially helmed by student groups, the protests are now powered by diverse grievances. The government's financial policies, particularly budget cuts affecting regional funding, have further fueled public dissatisfaction. President Prabowo, while making concessions on lawmakers' perks, faces escalating pressure to maintain order and his political standing.

