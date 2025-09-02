Indonesia in Turmoil: Protests Challenge Prabowo's Presidency

Indonesia has been engulfed in widespread protests since August 25, marking one of the most severe challenges to President Prabowo Subianto's tenure. The discontent arose from reports of hefty housing allowances for lawmakers, sparking outrage among citizens who view it as a sign of deep-seated corruption.

The unrest, which has led to violent confrontations with police in at least 32 provinces, escalated following the tragic death of a motorcycle taxi driver struck by a police vehicle. Demonstrators have not only called for police reform but have also targeted high-profile officials, prompting discussions about inequity and government transparency.

Though initially helmed by student groups, the protests are now powered by diverse grievances. The government's financial policies, particularly budget cuts affecting regional funding, have further fueled public dissatisfaction. President Prabowo, while making concessions on lawmakers' perks, faces escalating pressure to maintain order and his political standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)