Putin's Stance on Ukraine: EU Approval, NATO Concerns

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on Tuesday that Moscow has never opposed Ukraine's potential European Union membership, suggesting possibilities for consensus on security for both Russia and Ukraine. Following last month's summit in Alaska, U.S. President Donald Trump indicated Putin's potential fatigue with the war in Ukraine, although achieving peace for Europe's deadliest post-WWII conflict has uncertain prospects.

Western European leaders remain unconvinced of Putin's intent for peace in Ukraine, cautioning against potential Russian aggression towards Europe and NATO if Russia prevails. During comments in China, Putin dismissed such views as exaggerated narratives, defending Russia's actions as responses to Western expansionism via NATO.

Putin reiterated Russia's objection to Ukraine's NATO membership while discussing EU prospects with Slovak PM Robert Fico in China. Meanwhile, diplomatic challenges continue, with potential U.S.-backed security guarantees for Ukraine being contentious. Putin also suggested readiness to engage with the U.S. over operations at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, seized by Russia in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)